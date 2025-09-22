Protest music thrives in Iran, three years after young woman’s death sparked grassroots uprising

Three years ago in Iran, a young woman by the name of Mahsa Amini was arrested and beaten to death in the custody of the Islamic Republic’s morality police. Her crime was wearing an “improper hijab.”

In this AP file photo, a woman holds a placard with a picture of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini during a protest against her death, in Berlin, Germany, on Sept. 28, 2022. A court in Iran sentenced two female journalists to up to seven years in prison for “collaborating” with the United States government among other charges, local reports said Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. Both have been imprisoned for over a year following their coverage of the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September 2022. Markus Schreiber/AP/File

The death of the then 22-year-old Amini sparked huge protests and galvanized a passionate movement across the globe under a simple slogan: “Woman, Life, Freedom.”

Protesters attend a rally against a death sentence given to a popular rapper in Iran and to support to the women of Iran, in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, April 28, 2024. Toomaj Salehi a 33-year-old was sentenced to death by an Iranian court earlier this week for his support of the Woman, Life, Freedom movement, which developed after protests in Iran in 2022. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP/File

A significant part of that movement was the music that came out of it. Nahid Siamdous, who teaches media and Middle Eastern Studies at the University of Texas, Austin, spoke with The World’s Host Carolyn Beeler about the impact of protest songs that carried Iranian voices around the globe in 2022.

Carolyn Beeler: Nahid, the music of Iran’s Woman, Life, Freedom movement is so varied and so diverse. I want to begin by hearing a bit of perhaps the most famous song tied to the protests, Shervin Hajipour’s “Baraye.” Nahid Siamdoust: This song happened pretty soon after the uprising. And what made it the song that spoke for so many about this movement is that its compilation was a very democratic process. Shervin Hajipour, the young musician, the song’s meaning is for the sake of, and so, you know, what this movement is for. He chose those from a hashtag, actually called #Baraye, where thousands of Iranians went on Twitter to write about what they cared about for this movement. And so he collected those and compiled them into the song. Part of the lyrics are for dancing in the streets, for a simple smile, for the environment, for endangered species, for all these things that the Iranians had come out into the streets to protest the government.

Another song that was really influential during these protests was a collaboration between two Iranian rappers, Toomaj Salehi and another known as Justina. One can’t help but move to that beat. What do you hear in this song? Why was it so important to this protest movement? Toomaj Salehi was probably the most prominent musician for this movement. He had a song about a year before the movement called “ Soorakh Moosh ” (“Rathole”), where he warned the Islamic Republic and its officials and all of its apologists to find ratholes and hide because this movement was coming for them. And so in many ways, his rap was prophetic. And this song, even “Shalaw,” which means “whip,” he’d produced it about a couple of months before the movement, but in the song, they’re talking about women taking off their headscarves and Justina, who’s a rapper who ultimately had to leave Iran because of the power and force of her feminist lyrics, she sings along with him. And they’re, again, warning the Islamic Republic that this time, there was a phrase during the lead-up to the revolution afterwards, which said … When they imposed the hijab 40-some years ago … saying “either you put on the head scarf or you get a you know smack on the hand.” And so they turned that around to say to the clerics, “This time it’s my hair that’s going to smack you in the face,” so this song also became very representative of this movement.

So when these protests began three years ago, Iranian authorities cracked down on protesters. Estimates suggest authorities killed at least 500 people and arrested more than 20,000. But this music was not silenced. How do you explain that? The Iranian authorities have had a very difficult time shutting down social media. Social media has appended the kind of control they had over this space prior to, let’s say, the mid-2000s. Iranians have been very, very prolific at producing music, and it’s completely out of their control because there are satellite TV stations that pick up this music on the internet that is produced inside of Iran and elsewhere and boomerang them back into Iranian households. And, you know, Iranians are avid, avid music listeners and producers. And so it’s basically impossible to silence.

So the last song we heard predated this protest movement, but I want to play one that had its origins in 2022, Mehdi Yarrahi’s “Roosarito,” which means “Your head scarf.” Tell me about the lyrics of this song. This song is very explicit. It just says, “take off your headscarf.” And in the music video, Mehdi Arahi is inside Iran, where he’s produced the video again. You know, in the video, we see these women dancing and taking off their headscarves. And he says, “Put your beautiful fragrance into the air by taking off your headscarf.” It really changes the scene. It brings so much goodness. You know it’s very explicit. And, he, like some of these other musicians that we’ve discussed, like Toomaj Salehi and Shervin Hajipour was imprisoned for having produced this song and kept it for nearly a year after he was released.

So, many of these musicians are paying the price with crackdowns and prison time. For sure, some of them more than others. Toomaj Salehi, the rapper, was tortured badly, and his imprisonment was probably the most severe, but yes, they do end up paying the price.

So let’s talk now about Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi. In December of 2024, Ahmadi held a live-streamed concert where she performed “Az Khoon-e Javanan-e Vatan” (“From the Blood of the Youth of the Homeland”). There’s a lot of feeling in her vocals. The name of the song translates to “From the Blood of the Youth of the Nation.” That’s a bold name. This is a song every Iranian knows. It’s more than a century old, dating back to Arif Qazbini’s time during the first constitutional revolution in Iran. And then became very popular again, leading up to the 1979 revolution and throughout the uprisings in post-revolutionary Iran. And now this was a real event when Parastoo Ahmadi live-streamed this concert, because the woman’s voice, solo voice, is still not permitted in the Islamic Republic, and, you know, she produced this concert at a time when parliament was discussing really severe hijab laws, and the president, Masoud Pezeshkian, was actually actively against those laws. In the end, those laws didn’t go into action. But at this very moment, when the politicians were discussing and clamping down even harder, Parasol Ahmadi released a concert that went viral, singing all these songs, many of them spanning a century-long freedom movement in Iran. The lyrics speak about tulips sprouting from the blood that Iran’s youth have had to spill to gain these freedoms.

And she was not wearing the hijab in this live stream, correct? No. As a matter of fact, she was also wearing a somewhat revealing dress. She was as she would want to be, imagining this other world where you could be a woman and sing as you wish and entombed this other world that Iranians could inhabit.

I’m wondering three years on what strikes you about the role that music has played in this particular movement. What do you think it accomplished, or is still accomplishing? I believe it played a significant role in fostering sentiments around this protest movement and uniting Iranians in their endeavor to create a free and prosperous Iran, one that offers opportunities for its youth. That’s why these older songs continue to play a role, as they are intergenerational songs. Some of them are very new, but some of them also intergenerate, and so Iranians really bond together around these songs. Music became very much part of the fabric of protest and part of these demands. And the way we see that today is, you know, very recently in September of 2025, we’ve seen the Islamic Republic allow for concerts that we’ve never seen in Iran before, very much sort of out in the public, still no women solo singers, but, you know, out in public allowing women to be without hijab in the audience, dancing to the music … these concerts are pretty astounding, and I think it really speaks to the fact that music was so much part and parcel of these, has been of these protest movements, that allowing freedom over music is sort of giving a nod or giving an acknowledgement to the demands of Iranians.

An AP file photo of protesters attending a rally against a death sentence given to a popular rapper in Iran and to support the women of Iran, in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, April 28, 2024. Toomaj Salehi a 33-year-old was sentenced to death by an Iranian court earlier this week for his support of the Woman, Life, Freedom movement, which developed after protests in Iran in 2022. The sentence has since been overturned. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP/File

So chants and protest songs have been a part of demonstrations for basically ever. I’m wondering if the music came after or encompassed what people were saying, or if it helped drive the messages of the protest based on what these musicians were saying. I think it was really the people’s demands and the musicians’ amplification of them that united people and pushed the boundaries of some of those demands and requests. And we see this in the way music was able to highlight the role of the minorities in Iran, whether they’re ethnic minorities or women, which are part of the minority because of Iran’s legal structures. The way in which Baluchi and Kurdish rappers had a role to play, or musicians had a role to pay, the way in which you know this very internet intersectional international movement picked up on you know Chilean and anti-fascist protest song to point to this human endeavor, not just the Iranian, but to sort of place Iran within this larger continuum of human beings trying to achieve freedom and justice in the world. The music really elevated the demands of Iranians.

Based on how this protest music has been evolving over the past three years, what do you expect to see going forward? There’s so much going on in the region as well in terms of geopolitics, but if I were to look at the music, I think it’s hard not to see a very bright future for Iran, right? Because you see the voices of people at large, you see, the youth, but also, you know, older people, everybody uniting around these messages, hopeful messages for life. These are all messages signaling that Iranians want to live a good life, they want to live a free life, and they’re all coming together to dance in the streets. I mean, this is such a joyous movement, too, despite all of the bloodshed. So, it’s very hard not to see a very bright future for Iran, if the people who’ve come around these movements and uprisings were to have a say or were to lead Iran into the future.

Parts of this interview have been lightly edited for length and clarity.