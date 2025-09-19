Is the Turkish president turning the lights out on democracy?

Is Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan turning the lights out on democracy? The Turkish opposition party, CHP, says he is. Sixteen of their mayors are now in jail, and a court case looms that will determine whether its leadership will be removed and replaced by court-appointed trustees.

Reporter Dorian Jones, from our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, reports from Istanbul.

