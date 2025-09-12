Donate
Conflict

Fear and loathing on the Lithuanian border

Poland, Latvia and Lithuania all share a border with Belarus — and tensions are running high in all three countries, as Russia and Belarus ramp up accustomed military drills.. DW’s Lisa Louis reports from the Lithuanian border.

DW & The World

Polish Army soldiers take part in a Lithuanian-Polish Brave Griffin 24/II military exercise near the Suwalki Gap near the Polish border at the Dirmiskes village, in Lithuania on Friday, April 26, 2024. Over 1500 troops and 200 pieces of tactical equipment are rehearsing defence scenarios under the bilateral Lithuanian-Polish Orsha Plan near the Suwalki Gap.

Mindaugas Kulbis/AP/File photo

Beginning Sept. 12, Russia and Belarus will hold what they call “Zapad,” or “West” military drills. These drills are nothing new, but the last time they were held, in 2022, was just days before Moscow sent troops into Ukraine.

In this photo taken from video distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, armored vehicles drive during joint military drills held by Russia and Belarus.Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP

Poland, Latvia and Lithuania all share a border with Belarus — and tensions are running high in all three countries. Reporter Lisa Louis, from our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, reports from the Lithuanian border.

Click on the blue player above to hear the story.

Will you support The World?

Without federal support, local stations, especially in rural and underserved areas, face deep cuts or even closure. Vital public service alerts, news, storytelling, and programming like The World will be impacted. The World has weathered many storms, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to being your trusted source for human-centered international news, shared with integrity and care. We believe public media is about truth and access for all. As an independent, nonprofit newsroom, we aren’t controlled by billionaire owners or corporations. We are sustained by listeners like you.

Now more than ever, we need your help to support our global reporting work and power the future of The World. 