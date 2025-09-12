Fear and loathing on the Lithuanian border

Beginning Sept. 12, Russia and Belarus will hold what they call “Zapad,” or “West” military drills. These drills are nothing new, but the last time they were held, in 2022, was just days before Moscow sent troops into Ukraine.
Poland, Latvia and Lithuania all share a border with Belarus — and tensions are running high in all three countries. Reporter Lisa Louis, from our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, reports from the Lithuanian border.
Click on the blue player above to hear the story.
