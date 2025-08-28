A look at what carbon offsets do — and don’t — accomplish

If you flew anywhere this summer, you were probably offered the option of buying a carbon offset when you bought your tickets. It’s an option that’s marketed as a way to support forestry or renewable energy projects, to offset the carbon emissions of the trip you’re taking.

From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Kathleen Schuster examined whether offset credits actually do what they promise, in this excerpt from DW’s environment podcast “Living Planet.”

Click on the blue player above to hear the full story.