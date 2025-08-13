Meet the ‘Kyles’ — North Korea’s secret IT warriors

North Korea has a secret army of workers applying for remote IT jobs around the world. They collect paychecks, sometimes steal company data and answer to a boss who isn’t at company headquarters, he’s sitting in Pyongyang. We hear about one named Kyle.

Dina Temple-Raston, the host of the “Click Here” podcast from Recorded Future News and PRX, brings us his story.

An earlier version of this story appeared on the “CLICK HERE” podcast from Recorded Future News and PRX. Additional reporting by Sean Powers.

