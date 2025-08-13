Meet the ‘Kyles’ — North Korea’s secret IT warriors

North Korea has a secret army of workers applying for remote IT jobs around the world. They collect paychecks, sometimes steal company data and answer to a boss who isn’t at company headquarters, he’s sitting in Pyongyang. We hear about one named Kyle.
Dina Temple-Raston, the host of the “Click Here” podcast from Recorded Future News and PRX, brings us his story.
An earlier version of this story appeared on the “CLICK HERE” podcast from Recorded Future News and PRX. Additional reporting by Sean Powers.
Click on the blue player to hear the story.
Without federal support, local stations, especially in rural and underserved areas, face deep cuts or even closure. Vital public service alerts, news, storytelling, and programming like The World will be impacted. The World has weathered many storms, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to being your trusted source for human-centered international news, shared with integrity and care. We believe public media is about truth and access for all. As an independent, nonprofit newsroom, we aren’t controlled by billionaire owners or corporations. We are sustained by listeners like you.
Now more than ever, we need your help to support our global reporting work and power the future of The World.