How a small community in Italy turned its home into a ‘bear smart’ town

A central Italian village is billing itself as Europe’s first-ever “bear smart community.”
Pettorano sul Gizio, a small town of about 400 inhabitants, is a place where brown bears regularly wander into gardens.
Around 100 Marsican brown bears live in the surrounding mountains, and they visit the village regularly in search of food.
From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Angelo van Schaik brings us the story of how the community there is dealing with these overly curious ursine visitors.
Click on the blue player above to hear the story.
Without federal support, local stations, especially in rural and underserved areas, face deep cuts or even closure. Vital public service alerts, news, storytelling, and programming like The World will be impacted. The World has weathered many storms, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to being your trusted source for human-centered international news, shared with integrity and care. We believe public media is about truth and access for all. As an independent, nonprofit newsroom, we aren’t controlled by billionaire owners or corporations. We are sustained by listeners like you.
Now more than ever, we need your help to support our global reporting work and power the future of The World.