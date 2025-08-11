Ghanaian initiative turns plastic waste into school desks

It was a hot Wednesday afternoon at Chorkor Beach in Accra, Ghana. Wooden canoes rested on the sand. But beneath them, plastic waste could be seen everywhere — torn bags, empty bottles, old flip-flops and wrappers. The trash mixed with the waves, creating an eyesore and a growing problem.

Out at sea, a canoe returned after a long morning. As it neared shore, fishermen chanted together as they pulled it in.

Plastic waste is trapped in the sand along Jamestown Beach in Accra, Ghana. Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman/The World

Eddie Yehowa was part of the crew. The 45-year-old has fished in the area most of his life. But these days, he said their nets come up with more plastic than fish.

“It is really hurting us,” Yehowa said. “Back then, the sea was clean. You cast your net and knew you’d catch something. Now, it’s like fishing in a dustbin. The fish stay away.”

Fishing plays an important role in Ghana’s economy. It contributes 4.5% to its GDP and supports the livelihoods of more than 2 million people. But plastic pollution is hurting the industry. Now, a new initiative is trying to repurpose the material — by using it to create school desks for classrooms.

Yehowa’s team was only able to bring in three crates of fish. He said they used to catch more than three times that amount. Now, their yield can barely cover their fuel costs — let alone feed their families.

Eddie Yehowa, a fisherman in Accra, Ghana, holds a crate of fish. He says plastic pollution is reducing his catch. Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman/The World

“The plastic menace is really killing the industry. But it is our own attitudes [that contribute to it],” he said. “Every day, we throw trash anywhere. When it rains, it all ends up in the sea. Now, we are all paying the price.”

At the James Town Fish Market, Naa Ayeley, 29, sells smoked fish. But she said it’s getting harder to find fresh local fish.

“There’s just not enough fresh fish anymore because of the plastics,” Ayeley said. “So, we mostly buy imported frozen fish. But that also spoils quickly. You smoke it today, and by tomorrow, customers say it smells. They complain [about it] all the time.”

Ghana has tried to tackle the problem. In 2019, the country launched a national plastic management policy and a public-private partnership to reduce plastic waste.

But with more than a million tons of plastic waste generated each year — and less than 10% of it recycled — progress has been slow.

Reimagining the crisis

Amid the mounting waste, one Ghanaian entrepreneur is now reimagining the crisis as a resource.

Inside a gated compound in Accra, 42-year-old Makafui Awuku is trying to change the story. After developing asthma from breathing in smoke caused by burning plastic in his community, he decided to act. In 2017, he founded the group Mckingtorch Africa.

“Nothing that comes in here goes back out into the environment,” Awuku said. “So, it is a pure and 100% circular system.”

Meanwhile, the government of Ghana is planning to ban the use of wood for school furniture. Recyclable materials like plastic are being considered as replacements. Officials say it’s part of broader environmental reforms to tackle deforestation and improve waste management.

Awuku is helping with that transition. In his workshop, mounds of used plastic — bottles, wrappers, shopping bags — are sorted, crushed, melted and molded into durable school desks. Each unit, he said, can last over 30 years.

School desks made from recycled plastic at Makafui Awuku’s workshop in Accra, Ghana. Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman/The World

The idea solves both problems at once — pollution and the shortage of school furniture. Right now, Ghana is in need of more than 2 million desks for public schools. Many pupils sit on the floor or share benches that are too small for all of them.

“Children shouldn’t have to sit on bare floors to learn and have posture and back issues while the streets are full of trash,” Awuku said.

Since launching desk production earlier this year, Mckingtorch has delivered around 200 desks, with current output at roughly 30 per month. Most are sponsored by companies as part of their sustainability programs.

One of the beneficiary schools is Otsirkomfo Basic School on the outskirts of Accra. Its head teacher, Beatrice Agbalenyo, said the desks have made a difference.

Students at a basic school in Ghana use desks made from recycled plastic by Mckingtorch Africa. Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman/The World

“A child’s learning environment shapes their academic outcomes.” Agbalenyo said. “When pupils sit on the floor, they’re physically uncomfortable and mentally distracted. So, using plastic waste to address the shortage of desks is really inspiring and will go a long way to improve learning outcomes.”

The school has also begun separating its own plastic waste for collection by Mckingtorch Africa, as part of their effort to support the recycling process.

But financing remains a major obstacle.

Access affordable financing

In Ghana, banks don’t offer preferential “green rates” for environmentally focused businesses. As a result, entrepreneurs like Awuku struggle to access affordable financing, since projects are often viewed as high-risk by lenders.

He recently received a $50,000 government grant to expand his work — but that’s still just a drop in the ocean.

Awuku collects thousands of plastic items through his own drop-off sites across the country and employs about 50 people.

Makafui Awuku, 42, founder of Mckingtorch Africa, repurposes plastic waste into school desks to help address Ghana’s shortage of more than 2 million desks. Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman/The World

But scaling up will take much more. He estimates he needs at least 1 million dollars and industrial-scale machinery to close the classroom furniture gap in the next few years.

And he wants government support — not just grants, but tax incentives for green social enterprises like his.

“We should be getting some waivers for the fees that are charged for these things,” he said. “Because it helps to accelerate the progress for us to get to a place where it creates more jobs quickly.”

Chris Gordon, an environmental scientist at the University of Ghana, said Awuku’s work is an example of how grassroots solutions can help address national problems.

But he said more needs to be done.

Prof. Chris Gordon, an environmental scientist at the University of Ghana, has spent years studying the impact of plastic waste. Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman/The World

“If we don’t invest in environmental education, these innovations will only have limited impact,” Gordon explained. “Ghana still lacks robust segregation systems, and public understanding of waste management is low.”

At Ghana’s Environmental Protection Agency, Joy Hesse Ankomah, deputy director for human settlements, said the government is expanding efforts to support local innovation.

“The plastics fight is a responsibility of all of us. We need all stakeholders on board,” Ankomah said. “Whether it’s separating your waste, supporting local solutions or simply respecting the people cleaning your street — we can build the Ghana we want.”

Joy Hesse Ankomah, deputy director for human settlements at Ghana’s Environmental Protection Agency. Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman/The World

He also admitted that the implementation of the national plastics management policy has fallen short.

“We need holistic implementation of the policy. It’s a very good policy but I think its enforcement is lagging behind,” he said.

The policy outlines steps to reduce single-use plastics, expand recycling systems and encourage alternatives. Officials say the goal is to embed waste management into Ghana’s long-term development strategy.

Back at Chorkor Beach, fisherman Eddie Yehowa said time is running out.

Plastic pollution covers the coastline in Accra, threatening Ghana’s fisheries economy. Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman/The World

“Our fisheries are at stake,” he said. “We need stronger action — even if it means phasing out plastics entirely.”

The government has said it is considering a ban on some types of plastic. But experts warn that any ban must be planned carefully to define which plastics to remove, find affordable alternatives and consider the effects on jobs and daily life.

They say, in the meantime, solving the problem will take a mix of public education, enforcement of existing laws and innovation. Recycling alone won’t be enough. But practical efforts like turning waste into school desks can help.