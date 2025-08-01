A soccer league brings locals and refugees together in Madrid

The Spanish Commission for Refugees, which exists to protect the rights of those who arrive in Spain, also works on projects around social exclusion.
Recently, its refugee soccer team was officially recognized and embraced by the Spanish Olympic Committee.
Made up of migrants from all over the world, the team plays in a local league in Madrid in the hope that, through soccer, locals and refugees can build a better understanding. From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Ashish Sharma has the story.
Click on the blue player to hear the story.
