Refugees

A soccer league brings locals and refugees together in Madrid

Ashish Sharma, from our partners at DW, Deutsche Welle, tells the story of a soccer team started by the Spanish Commission for Refugees to build a better understanding between locals and migrants.

DW & The World

A partial view of the Madrid skyline as seen from a terrace in Spain, March 15, 2021.

Manu Fernandez/AP/File photo

The Spanish Commission for Refugees, which exists to protect the rights of those who arrive in Spain, also works on projects around social exclusion.

Recently, its refugee soccer team was officially recognized and embraced by the Spanish Olympic Committee.

Made up of migrants from all over the world, the team plays in a local league in Madrid in the hope that, through soccer, locals and refugees can build a better understanding. From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Ashish Sharma has the story.

Click on the blue player to hear the story.

