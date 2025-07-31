Estonia serves as a digital pioneer for European governments

Digital services are fundamental to smooth-running modern societies, but some countries are utilizing them better than others.
Estonia is a digital pioneer, with 100% of its government services available online. But Germany — not so much.
Ben Bathke from our partners DW, Deutsche Welle, reports on what Germany and the rest of Europe could learn from Baltics Best Practice.
Click on the blue player above to hear the story.
Without federal support, local stations, especially in rural and underserved areas, face deep cuts or even closure. Vital public service alerts, news, storytelling, and programming like The World will be impacted. The World has weathered many storms, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to being your trusted source for human-centered international news, shared with integrity and care. We believe public media is about truth and access for all. As an independent, nonprofit newsroom, we aren’t controlled by billionaire owners or corporations. We are sustained by listeners like you.
Now more than ever, we need your help to support our global reporting work and power the future of The World.