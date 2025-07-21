Natalia Lafourcade talks US tour, immigration, protests and new album

Mexican singer-songwriter Natalia Lafourcade recently wrapped up the first leg of her US tour. She performed to packed theaters across the country at a time when Latino immigrant communities are facing renewed political pressure in the United States.

One of her most iconic songs, “Hasta La Raíz,” or “Down to the Root,” unexpectedly became an anthem at pro-immigrant protests in Los Angeles last month. The song, written nearly a decade ago, is about holding on to one’s roots, even when far from home.

“You write a song, you give it to the public, and you never know when or how it can become so important for somebody,” Lafourcade said in a recent interview with The World.

The lyrics of the song resonated with many Mexican immigrants navigating identity and belonging.

Natalia Lafourcade is scheduled to return to the US in the Fall of 2025 and Spring of 2026. Courtesy of Mia Ferrari

For Jesus Garcia, a Mexican immigrant who has lived in the US for 16 years, “Hasta La Raíz” took on new meaning during a tense political moment.

“It’s a song about identity and belonging — the parts we carry no matter where we go,” Garcia said. “Lately, it feels like a collective embrace; an act of affirmation and dignity.”

During her tour, Lafourcade said she was concerned for her band and her audience. She worried immigration raids could target people attending her concerts.

“We were wondering, ‘Should we go back home? Is this dangerous for us to be here?’” she recalled.

Despite those fears, the crowds came, and many of her shows were sold out.

“People were taking risks just by leaving their houses to come sing with me,” she said. “I felt humble.”

She said the concerts became a space for connection.

“I felt so proud of being Mexican, of being a woman and a songwriter,” she said. “To see people standing with dignity for their culture. That was a moment of collective healing.”

Natalia Lafourcade’s music is deeply rooted in Mexican folk music. Courtesy of José Corredor

Her older songs might still resonate, but Lafourcade is also sharing new music. Her latest album, “Cancionera,” marks a deeply personal chapter. She recorded it live in the studio with her band — in one take, no cuts. She wanted it to feel honest and real.

“I wrote ‘Cancionera’ right before I turned 40,” she said. “And when you start a new decade, it’s common to ask yourself, “Am I in a good place? Do I want to keep going this way?’ So, in this album, I reflect on those questions, and send a message to my true self: not to be afraid of being who I am.”

Like much of her previous work, the album draws on traditional Mexican sounds, especially from her home state of Veracruz.

“The lyrics reflect the everyday life, simple things that make me proud of my culture, my family, my roots,” she said.

Lafourcade returns to the US in September for the second leg of her tour, with stops planned across the West Coast. East Coast dates are scheduled for 2026.

She hopes the concerts offer people a break from daily pressures — and a reminder of what music can do.

“Music brings people together,” she said. “It breaks down walls. It helps us open our hearts.”