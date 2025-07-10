Tibetans in Massachusetts celebrate 14th Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday

A couple hundred Tibetans put on traditional clothes and gathered at the Kurukulla Center for Tibetan Buddhist Studies in Medford, Massachusetts, on Sunday morning. They were there to celebrate the 14th Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday.

Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama, fled Tibet after a failed uprising against China in 1959. He has been based in Dharamshala, India, ever since, alongside a large community of exiled Tibetans.

Tibet was previously a true theocracy, with the Dalai Lama as both the head of government and the supreme religious authority.

Tibetans gather at the Kurukulla Center for Tibetan Buddhist Studies in Medford, Massachusetts, to celebrate the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday. He’s announced that he will be reborn after he dies.

But in 2011, the current Dalai Lama formally gave up his political responsibility, retaining his status as the spiritual head of Tibetan Buddhism. He wanted Tibet’s government-in-exile to stay on a path to democracy. He also said at the time that he may be the last Dalai Lama.

On July 2, he cleared up the issue of his reincarnation with an official video statement.

The Dalai Lama said his followers want him to be reincarnated, so for that reason, he now expects it will happen. He went on to say that officials at the Gaden Phodrang trust — his office, which is also based in India — have the sole authority to name the next Dalai Lama.

That’s a direct rebuke to Beijing. China controls Tibet, and its government calls the Dalai Lama an anti-Chinese separatist. China insists that Chinese government officials will have the ultimate responsibility to find the next Dalai Lama.

Kalsang Phuntsok, who’s with the Tibet Association of Boston, said he won’t be surprised if China tries to name its own Dalai Lama after this one passes away. But he doesn’t think it will work, because of something the 14th Dalai Lama said years ago: “I will be reincarnated in the free world. Not in China.”

Phuntsok said the Dalai Lama has earned global respect and admiration from Buddhists and non-Buddhists alike for his message of compassion.

“As long as you are one of the human beings, he said we have to respect each other. We have to be kind to each other as mother treating their son or daughter,” Kalsang said.

Tibetans in Massachusetts celebrate the Dalai Lama’s birthday, who has said that the Tibetan Buddhist community based in India that he leads will have sole authority in finding his reincarnation. Matthew Bell/The World

In the Tibetan Buddhist tradition, after a high-ranking lama, or guru, dies, it takes time for religious authorities to locate their reincarnation — maybe several years. When that person is found, they’re usually a toddler or young child who then enters a period of religious training that takes many more years.

So, it’s conceivable that after the death of the current Dalai Lama, the highest position in Tibetan Buddhism could be essentially vacant for five, 10 or maybe even 20 years.

“That’s what’s going to be the big challenge for Tibetans, both inside and outside Tibet,” said Robert Barnett of the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies. “They have set up a political system with a prime minister, whom they call a sikyong, running the Tibetan government-in-exile.

However, that person lacks the charismatic authority and religious influence that a religious figure would bring. And the Dalai Lama has said that the process should not only be democratic, but also secular. It shouldn’t have any Dalai Lama in the future involved in the politics.”

Tibetans in Medford, Massachusetts, don traditional clothing to celebrate the Dalai Lama’s birthday. Matthew Bell/The World

Barnett said there have been quiet negotiations between Tibetan and Chinese officials in the last year or so. But very little is known about how those talks are proceeding.

On Sunday, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended “warmest wishes” in a statement to the Dalai Lama in the Himalayan hill town where the Tibetan leader lives. Modi described the Dalai Lama as “an enduring symbol of love, compassion, patience and moral discipline.”

Three former US presidents and the current secretary of state all released statements of their own yesterday. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States supports the right of Tibetans to “venerate religious leaders without interference.”