Historic hotel, symbol of Haiti’s past, burns amid gang violence

Gangs in control of the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, burned the historic Hotel Oloffson to the ground over the weekend amid a clash with police in the neighborhood. The hotel had been a gathering place for generations and a center for art and music.

It also drew celebrity attention, including visits from Mick Jagger and Elizabeth Taylor, and was a frequent hub for Western journalists and tourists.

Richard Morse, the last owner of the Hotel Oloffson, performs on the hotel terrace with his band, Ram, 2004. Gerry Hadden/The World/File photo

The hotel stood as an icon of Haiti’s gingerbread architecture, which includes intricate wood details, lattice work, spires and wrap-around balconies. Built in the late 19th century, it had survived political upheaval, weather events and the devastating 2010 earthquake that killed an estimated 200,000 people.

According to Harold Isaac, a reporter based in Port-au-Prince, the loss of the hotel was something nobody believed would happen, and is a symbol of life in Haiti currently.

Hotel Oloffson had been a gathering place for generations and a center for art and music before it was burned down in 2025. Gerry Hadden/The World

“People tend to say Haiti is a failed country,” Isaac said. “But honestly, from the perspective of folks here, Haiti is a country that has been failed.”

The hotel had been closed since 2022, due in large part to the rising gang violence in the city.

A man walks next to a “gingerbread house” building in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Dieu Nalio Chery/AP Photo/File photo

The World’s Host Carolyn Beeler spoke to Isaac about the iconic hotel.

AP contributed to this report.