Here’s what to know about the new COVID variant ‘razor blade throat’

COVID-19 is still with us, and there’s a new variant accounting for about a third of cases in the US. Referred to as “Nimbus,” the NB 1.8.1. comes from the omicron variant.

“Ithas been spreading into the United States now from the Mediterranean area in Europe,” Michael Mina, an independent epidemiologist and immunologist based in Boston, told The World.

“It is likely going to dominate, is my guess — although another variant could come around — similar to omicron and other variants since the beginning of the pandemic. It has some fitness advantages, meaning it can spread in the background of the immunological memory pool that humans now have.”

Some people who have experienced Nimbus report that one of the quite painful symptoms is a very sore throat, which has earned the variant the name “razor blade throat.”

The World Health Organization, however, has not yet rated it as a variant of concern.



These viruses spread by mutating a bit and evading the pre-existing immunity, which is normal for viruses in general, according to Mina.

“And so, this one seems to have done a decent job at developing some mutations that allow it to get around our protective immunity, at least in our upper respiratory tract,” he explained. “And I expect that this is going be the summer wave, as we’ve seen each year during the pandemic, and this virus will probably be a dominant virus as we move into July and August.”

Mina discussed the implications of the variant further with The World’s Host Marco Werman.

Marco Werman: What are you watching for this summer when it comes to NB 1.8.1.? Michael Mina: What we’ve seen in the past is really what I’m looking for. Again, I’m expecting that we’ll be seeing very similar dynamics where we’ll have a rise in cases in the United States, as an example, that’s really driven from cases happening in the South and Southeast — the much warmer areas where we see a major influx of people indoors with air conditioning on — and that kind of seeds outbreaks that then can spread throughout the country and this, in turn, seeds outbreaks in the Northeast and the Northwest and throughout the United States.



So, we see these waves, and a lot of it is because of the differences in people’s exposure to humidity or air conditioning, for example.

I’ve seen reports that suggest Asia has already been dealing with Nimbus. In places that have started to see a Nimbus wave, I guess you have not seen very bad rates of hospitalization. But what about certain age groups, are they dealing with it better or worse? So, that’s exactly right. We aren’t seeing increased rates relative to other variants in the past year. And that’s generally because, as humans, we now have pretty darn robust immunity against SARS-CoV-2 viruses. And there’s an important piece here where our immune systems can actually recognize a lot of different parts of the virus. And by having that breadth of recognition, even if the virus changes parts of its spike protein to evade the neutralizing antibodies that are needed to stop transmission, we still have a lot of immunity and a lot of education from exposures and vaccines and all sorts of things that allow us to still remain quite protected against serious illness.



Now, the folks who are not going to be as protected are the same folks that have always not been as protected. These are the elderly individuals who are vulnerable, individuals who might be immune suppressed. These people will still be at greater risk for severe disease. And that’s why, especially when it comes to vaccinating, we should still be really focusing especially on ensuring that older individuals and higher-risk individuals still get vaccinated, even in the context of widespread immunity where we might be seeing other groups, especially globally, putting less emphasis on annual boosting.

What role have vaccinations played in building up that communal immunity? Massive. The vaccines have been massively important to build the communal immunity in as safe a way as possible. In the absence of vaccines, we would have had a much rockier road, many more severe infections and deaths along the way. And so, vaccines have given us this amazing cushion, this ability to build up a community level of immunity where we’re no longer seeing as many hospitalizations and deaths, and we’re no longer seeing as much long-COVID. And we’ve been able to build it in a much safer way as a result of the vaccines. They have been easily the most important singular tool at our disposal during this pandemic.

How painful is it compared to your typical sore throat? From what I hear, while it’s been given this name of “razor blade sore throat,” my expectation is that when we cut through all the noise, it’s probably going to be a virus that is aggressively attaching to the throat and causing some pain, but is that actually due to the virus or to a strong immunological response against the virus, which is actually where a lot of symptoms often come from, is difficult to say.

March marked five years since the start of the COVID pandemic. Generally, though, how would you describe where we are in the life of this pandemic? To be honest, I think we are at more or less where I was expecting we would be at by late 2020. I called this virus a textbook respiratory virus, which unfortunately, a lot of people assumed that I meant that it was not a deadly virus. That’s not at all what I meant. What I meant was that the virus was invading humans who were massively susceptible because there was no immunity in the childhood or adult population.



And so, what that meant is we had to have multiple years of gaining immunity to the virus before we’d start to get onto an off-ramp, which I would say we’re well on. If not, we might even be off the off-ramp at this point from the pandemic. And now it’s been five years. Most humans have seen the virus multiple times. Most humans or many, many humans have been vaccinated multiple times. And so, we have built up this big bedrock of immunity across the population.



And so, the pandemic is in this transition phase still, where I think it’s becoming a seasonal virus. But that all said, I think we are in this transition phase that I view as a natural evolution of the pandemic into an endemic.

