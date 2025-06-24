Donate
Italy clinic specializes in treating PTSD for migrants and refugees

Italy has long been on the frontlines of the European border crisis and, under Giorgia Meloni’s far-right government, is pursuing a hardline immigration approach. But one institution is going out of its way to help.

Vessels are docked at the port of Shengjin, northwestern Albania, Nov. 7, 2023. Albania has agreed to host two migrant processing centers on its territory that will be run by Italy under a deal that worries human rights activists. The European Union, however, sees it as a possible future template.

Armando Babani/AP/File

Italy has long been on the frontlines of the European border crisis and, under Giorgia Meloni’s far-right government, is pursuing a hardline approach to immigration.

But one institution is going out of its way to help.

The SaMiFo Medical Center in Rome now specializes in treating PTSD among migrants and refugees.

From our partners at DW, Deutsche Welle, Angelo van Schaik reports.

