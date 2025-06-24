Italy clinic specializes in treating PTSD for migrants and refugees

Italy has long been on the frontlines of the European border crisis and, under Giorgia Meloni’s far-right government, is pursuing a hardline approach to immigration.
But one institution is going out of its way to help.
The SaMiFo Medical Center in Rome now specializes in treating PTSD among migrants and refugees.
From our partners at DW, Deutsche Welle, Angelo van Schaik reports.
Listen to the report by clicking on the blue player above.
The story you just read is accessible and free to all because our listener community contributes to our nonprofit newsroom. We go deep to bring you the human-centered international reporting that you know you can trust. To do this work and to do it well, we rely on the support of our listeners. If you appreciate our coverage, if there has been a story that made you pause or a song that moved you, would you consider making a gift to sustain our work? All donations between now and June 30 will be matched 2:1, tripling your impact.