Italy clinic specializes in treating PTSD for migrants and refugees

Italy has long been on the frontlines of the European border crisis and, under Giorgia Meloni’s far-right government, is pursuing a hardline approach to immigration.

But one institution is going out of its way to help.

The SaMiFo Medical Center in Rome now specializes in treating PTSD among migrants and refugees.

From our partners at DW, Deutsche Welle, Angelo van Schaik reports.

