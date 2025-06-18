Reconstruction continues after 2023 earthquake in parts of Turkey and Syria

Some 2 1/2 years after a massive earthquake destroyed parts of southern Turkey and northern Syria, both countries are still working to rebuild.

From our partners at Deutsche Welle, Ylenia Gostoli reports from the Turkish city of Hatay in the country’s southernmost province, which was the hardest hit.

People pass by the house destroyed in the February 2023 earthquake in Jinderis, Syria, on Jan. 27, 2024. Omar Albam/AP/File photo

The death toll in Turkey alone was more than 53,000 people spread out across 11 provinces.

An aerial view shows the cleared rubble of buildings destroyed by the Feb. 2023 earthquake in the city of Antakya, southern Turkey, Feb. 6, 2024. Metin Yoksu/AP/File photo

Reconstruction is still underway, but locals worry that, while they may get new homes, they could also see the disappearance of the region’s rich cultural heritage.



