Out of Eden Walk: South Korea’s Mud Mausoleum 

In coastal regions worldwide, people have drained swampy areas, sometimes filling them in with soil, and then developed that newly solid land. This process, known as land reclamation, comes with an environmental cost.

National Geographic Explorer Paul Salopek has seen it up close, right under his boots, and written about it in a recent article while he continues on his Out of Eden Walk, tracing the path of human migration.

“Well, basically, what we’re talking here is a big lid of bulldozed earth and concrete that’s on top of a sarcophagus of what used to be a big wetlands,” Salopek told The World’s Host Carolyn Beeler.

Carolyn Beeler: A sarcophagus of what used to be wetlands. You’re talking here about Saemangeum, atidal flat on the coast of the Yellow Sea in South Korea, of course. Describe what this place used to be. Paul Salopek: So, it’s kind of a bay or inlet between two headlands in South Korea on the Yellow Sea. And two rivers spill into it. And way back in the 1980s, there was a government plan to build a giant wall between the two headlands and seal off this giant wetlands to drain it.

That was back in the ’80s, you say. So, the ecosystem changed a lot when that happened. What did you see when you arrived there? Carolyn, it’s hard to describe the size of this mega project. I do believe it’s the longest seawall in the world. It’s like 21 miles or 33km long. It’s as tall as a four-story building. Sort of this colossal manmade object, extending as far as the eye can see, kind of bulging out from this coast into the Yellow Sea. So, going there today, you see a lot of dead mud. You see dried-out vast flats of what used to be mudflats, where there is lots of life and steel machinery still working. Even though this project was conceived in the ’80s, it didn’t really start until the ’90s, and it didn’t wind down until 2010.

The 21-mile-long Saemangeum seawall is is the longest such structure in the world. After its construction, tens of thousands of shorebirds disappeared from the area that used to be one of the most important habitats along the Yellow Sea region. Youngrae Kim/National Geographic, Out of Eden Walk

And so, why was it built? What was the idea? It’s changed over time. It was originally built by the last military dictatorship in South Korea to grow rice. Rice was a big commodity back then. There was a scarcity. And so, they wanted to convert 400 square kilometers (154 square miles) of what used to be a wetland into rice paddies. What they discovered as they started draining it is that commercial rice farming wasn’t viable. Their reason for building it has changed over time, which has added an element of disillusionment to the local people. Now, it’s supposed to be something else.

What is it supposed to be now? Well, the list is long. I mean now, they’ve gone from a rice-growing area — it didn’t work — [to] kind of eco-friendly industrial zones, a free trade zone, maybe a cruise ship landing port, tourism. They’re like throwing anything at the wall that’ll stick.

And so, those are all ideas that have not come to fruition yet? You know, I didn’t see much beyond the massive $3 billion seawall. In the literature that this organization puts out, as a government or agency building, this thing, there are sketches, mock-ups of big centers, ports, whatnot. I didn’t see much other than a lot of drying mud.

Tourists visit the National Saemangeum Reclamation Museum near the Saemangeum Seawall in Gunsan. The project promised to create new land out of tidal flats, an endangered ecosystem that provides habitat for birds and an important fishing industry in South Korea. Years later, most of the development has yet to materialize, and it instead led to the loss of livelihood in nearby communities and the destruction of crucial wildlife habitat. Youngrae Kim/National Geographic, Out of Eden Walk

Are they still building the seawall, or is that complete? No, the seawall is complete. It was completed in 2010, but they’re still kind of digging channels for the final drainage. They’re building roads. So, it looks eerily like an unfinished housing tract development. There are no houses, but there are like platted pieces of square dry mud.

You spent time with an environmental activist there named Oh Dong-pil. What did he tell you about the impact of this sea wall on wildlife in particular? I joined him out there digging into the mud. He was trying to show me sort of how the mudflat has changed. These mudflats, they’re not very aesthetic. You know, they don’t look like much. They look like big surfaces of wet soil that get flooded by the sea. But they are hugely important, biologically, as nurseries for fish, sources of food for birds, etc. Every time he was plunging his shovel into the mud, he said, “Paul, when I would do this before the seawall, it would be teeming with clams, with crabs, with worms, other life.” And every one of his shovelfuls now was sterile. So, his associates in this area, other environmentalists, they’re appalled and saddened that they basically turned this area into a giant desert.

Oh Dong-pil shovels layers of mud from the Sura tidal flat in Gunsan, South Korea. Sura is one of the last remaining tidal flats found within the Saemangeum reclamation site. Oh is the leader of the Saemangeum Citizen Ecology Investigation Team, a grassroots organization that advocates for conservation and documents threats to tidal flats impacted by the Saemanguem reclamation project. Youngrae Kim/National Geographic, Out of Eden Walk

You wrote that there is one small area of mud that is full of life, you saw. Wild pigs, water, deer, water, snakes, raccoon dogs and Eurasian beaver. What makes that place special? Why are animals thriving there? Yeah, well, Mr. Oh wanted to show me, kind of, to peel back time. Go in a time machine and say, “Hey, look how it used to be,” right? So, he drove me to this corner of the former wetlands. It was kind of paradisiacal, right? There’s a kind of waist-high grass. There were channels where water was still pulsing in and out, flushing. Seawater was flushing the ecosystem. There were lots of birds, including endangered birds … spoonbills flying overhead. But what was very sobering, despite this kind of beautiful postcard picture, is that when he told me, standing on top of a dirt berm, he said, “Paul, this is 2%. This is all that’s left.”

Black-faced spoonbills fly over Sura tidal flat in Gunsan, South Korea. Sura is one of the last remaining tidal flats found within the Saemangeum reclamation site. After the construction of Saemangeum, tens of thousands of shorebirds disappeared from the area that used to be one of the most important habitats along the Yellow Sea region. Youngrae Kim/National Geographic, Out of Eden Walk

I gather, though, that there is a battle with the government over the seawall. Is that still ongoing? And if so, what is the status of it? I think in a project that lasts decades, billions have been invested. It’s been challenged in court. There have been media campaigns. There have been marches of people from Saemangeum, going all the way to the capitol in Seoul to protest how this project has been developed. It’s sort of done. I mean, the seawall’s there. The damage is sort of done. Now, the debate is if there’s a decision to kind of bring some of it back, can it be done? And is there the political will to open up the sluice gates and let the sea back in? After having spent billions of dollars keeping it out, right?

It sounds like a massive government infrastructure project that has gone awry. That’s it. I mean, basically human hubris, regardless of whether the original intention was good and wise. Growing food, that’s a good thing, right? And economic development, that’s a good thing. But just the massive energy and resources that were put into this, what I got a sense of talking to local people and reading the literature about it, is that it became this economic juggernaut that, even when it wasn’t working, just kind of kept on like zombie development. It’s sunk investment. That’s kind of the lesson I took away.

Families gather razor clams for dinner at low tide on a tidal flat near the prehistoric Daehangri shell mound next to Saemangeum Seawall. Tidal flats are a type of ecosystem that provide habitat for wildlife and help fight climate change, but South Korea lost over two-thirds of them to development over the past 75 years. Youngrae Kim/National Geographic, Out of Eden Walk

And you got a little philosophical in your post about this, writing about mud and the nature of mud. Do you see it any differently now than you did before this walk? Yeah, I know. It’s just walking through acres and acres of mud with a biologist, driving past this kind of dead wetlands, getting mud on my hands, getting out to visit with tourists trying to find the last clams that might still exist on the beach. I started to think about what is mud after all, right? It’s earth, and it’s water and it’s motion. It requires motion. Mud can’t just settle, or it turns into kind of stone after a while. It requires tides, requires movement. And I thought that’s who we are. That is what life is. That’s what human beings are, that we kind of have these qualities of mud within us. And so, it was very sad to kind of put your hand into this mud and realize that there just wasn’t much living in it anymore. There was no kind of living connection to it.

Parts of the interview have been edited for length and clarity.

