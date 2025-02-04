Ukraine’s Radio ROKS: heavy metal —and hackers — for brothers in arms

In the nearly three years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, almost every corner of Ukrainian society has found a way to help the war effort. That includes something called Radio ROKS. It’s at 103.6 on the radio dial and is one of Ukraine’s most popular destinations for hard rock ’n’ roll.

Before the invasion, Serhii Zenin was one of Radio ROKS’ most popular hosts. He’s now a soldier and Radio ROKS has taken on a whole new role, too.

Dina Temple-Raston, the host of the Click Here podcast from Recorded Future News and PRX, brings us his story.

An earlier version of this story appeared on the “CLICK HERE” podcast from Recorded Future News and PRX.