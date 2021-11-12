Turkey halts flights for some Arab citizens traveling to Belarus

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here.

Turkey

Turkey is halting the sale of airline tickets to Iraqi, Syrian and Yemeni citizens traveling to Belarus, in a bid to stop migrants and refugees from trying to enter the European Union. In a statement, Belarusian state-owned airline Belavia said it would stop allowing the travelers from boarding flights at the request of the Turkish authorities. EU leaders have been pressuring airlines to stop allowing travelers from the Middle East from entering Belarus. Thousands of people have managed to cross illegally into Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia since the summer, while others have been pushed back at border crossings.

Libya

France is hosting a peace conference of nearly 30 countries and organizations to discuss the situation in Libya in an attempt to ensure that planned elections are held in December and avoid further violence. The meeting is being co-hosted by Germany, France, Italy and the United Nations. Libya has been mired in a civil war since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Ahead of the Paris meeting, forces loyal to Gen. Khalifa Haftar said that about 300 of his mercenaries will be leaving the country at France’s request.

Myanmar

Myanmar has sentenced American journalist Danny Fenster to 11 years in prison. Fenster has been detained since May and was convicted on three charges: breaching immigration law, unlawful association and encouraging dissent against the military. The ruling was made during a closed hearing in the city of Yangon, and his lawyer said it was the toughest possible sentence. Fenster was the managing editor of the online site Frontier Myanmar, which stated that he had previously worked for Myanmar Now, an independent news site that was critical of the military since its coup in February.

From The World

Hundreds of people gather near a US Air Force C-17 transport plane at the perimeter of the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 16, 2021. Credit: Shekib Rahmani/AP

Thousands of Afghans rushed to leave Afghanistan when the Taliban retook control of the country. Many had to make split-second decisions about what to pack in a small bag or backpack.

Color guard retires the colors during a Veterans Day commemoration ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, Nov. 11, 2021. Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Yesterday was the first Veterans Day in 20 years with no US troops on the ground in Afghanistan.

The US lost 2,325 service members during that war. Afghan soldiers killed in action number about 100,000. That's the human cost. The monetary cost of the US: about $2 trillion spent on the war in Afghanistan, a conflict that ended with the Taliban regaining control of the country this past August.

Matt Farwell, a veteran of Afghanistan who's written extensively on the war, including his book, "American Cipher: Bowe Bergdahl and the US Tragedy in Afghanistan," reflected on his career and the US pullout from the country with The World's host Marco Werman.

It takes a village to run The World

Have you ever wondered how an idea becomes a story on The World?

It starts with our reporters and producers, who pitch their ideas for stories or interviews during the morning meeting. Editors ask questions like, “why this story?” And “why now?” Once a pitch is greenlit, reporters chase down the story and producers look for a compelling interview guest. Then, together with editors and engineers, they bring it to life on air.

But our work isn’t possible without the generosity of listeners like you. Make your gift before Nov. 30 to support our nonprofit newsroom and help us unlock a $67,000 match!

Global Hit

Say hello to the weekend and to good music!

Here is a playlist curated by our team with The World's Global Hits from artists featured on the show: Nearly five hours of music. 🎶

The World's Global Hits

In case you missed it

Listen: EU countries consider border walls to deter migrants

Polish police officers check cars near the border to Belarus, that was closed because of a large group of migrants camping in the area on the Belarus side who had tried to push their way into Poland and into the European Union, in Kuznica, Poland, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Credit: Matthias Schrader/AP

The crisis along Poland's border with Belarus has escalated over the last few days with thousands of migrants stranded there in near-freezing conditions. Barbed wire separates the two countries. Polish authorities are now planning to build an 18-foot wall along its border, and 12 other EU countries are also considering border walls. And, we take a look at a day in the life of a climate negotiator from the island nation of Palau, as he fights for his country’s future at the UN climate summit in Glasgow. Also, the US marks its first Veterans Day following the war in Afghanistan. We hear reflections from one US veteran who fought in the war there.

Don't forget to subscribe to The World's Latest Edition podcast using your favorite podcast player: RadioPublic, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Soundcloud, RSS.