Sudan’s military seizes power, dissolves transitional government

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here.

Sudan

After dissolving Sudan’s transitional government and placing acting Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok under house arrest, the military seized power in Sudan. Thousands took to the streets in Khartoum, and at least 12 protesters were wounded in demonstrations, according to the Sudanese Doctors Committee. The head of the ruling council, military officer Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, announced a state of emergency across the country and said that the military needed to protect the country’s safety and security, which the 2019 transitional government failed to do. In just a few weeks, Sudan’s military was expected to hand leadership of the Sudan’s ruling council to civilians. The military takeover comes two years after countrywide protests forced Omar al-Bashir, who ruled Sudan for 30 years, to step down.

UN greenhouse gas report

Just days before the start of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, the United Nations’ World Meteorological Organization released a report that says that climate-heating gas levels in the atmosphere hit record highs in 2020, despite the coronavirus-related lockdowns, and that greenhouse gas concentrations increased at the fastest rate in the past 10 years. In a worrisome development, the report also points out that parts of the Amazon are no longer a carbon sink due to deforestation and low humidity levels in the region. The UN climate conference, running from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12, marks an important opportunity for concrete commitments to reach targets set out in the 2015 Paris climate accord.

China

China is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination program to include children between the ages of 3 and 11. About 76% of China’s population has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Authorities maintain a zero-tolerance policy toward outbreaks and continue with mass testing of residents and targeted lockdowns. On Monday, the National Health Commission reported 35 new cases of local transmission detected over the past 24 hours, four of them in Gansu province, leading to the shutdown of all tourist sites. The Beijing marathon, with an expected attendance of 30,000 people this upcoming weekend, has been postponed until further notice as the country seeks to control localized outbreaks ahead of the February Winter Olympics.

From The World

Members of the South Korean Confederation of Trade Unions wearing masks and costumes inspired by the Netflix original Korean series "Squid Game" attend a rally demanding job security in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 20, 2021. Credit: Ahn Young-joon/AP

The new Netflix psychological thriller series "Squid Game" is intense and brutal — but it's also fiction. Why does it have such far-reaching impact around the world? Psychiatrist Jean Kim discusses the history of the Koreas and how it affects today's popular culture with The World's host Marco Werman.

Pep González, a longtime mushroom forager, on a hunt for mushrooms in the forest. Credit: Lucía Benavides/The World

This year, mushroom-hunting season is more anticipated than ever after last year’s strict quarantine measures kept most people in their own municipalities for the entire winter. The tradition is particularly strong in the northeast region of Catalonia.

Double Take

A rare coin that was worth just pennies in the 17th century when it was minted in New England could now sell for around $300,000. The coin, found in Boston, is set to go on auction in London next month. It's been called the “star of the collection” by the auctioneer’s coin specialist James Morton. 💰

In case you missed it

Listen: Israeli prime minister takes his first trip to Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speak during their meeting in Sochi, Russia, Oct. 22, 2021. Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett Friday for their first meeting, hailing friendly ties between the two countries. Credit: Evgeny Biyatov/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo/AP

Over the past decade, the Israeli government has been cozying up to Moscow. On Friday, new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett traveled to Russia for the first time and met with President Vladimir Putin at a resort in Sochi, Russia, to discuss Israel and Russia's “special relationship.” Also, the Netflix series “Squid Game” is a dark comedy about a competition that emerges from Korean culture, but has widespread appeal. We speak to a psychiatrist who explains why the new show resonates so far and wide beyond South Korea. And, since the summer, Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko has been sending Syrian and Iraqi migrants across its borders into EU countries such as Lithuania, Latvia and Poland. The Lukashenko regime has also continued to clamp down on political dissent, this week raiding one of the few independent news outlets, Novy Chas.

Don't forget to subscribe to The World's Latest Edition podcast using your favorite podcast player: RadioPublic, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Soundcloud, RSS.